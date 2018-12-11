Southwest says it’s ‘close’ to clearing key hurdle needed to launch Hawaii service

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Will Southwest be able to sell service to and from Hawaii by year’s end? Maybe.
The airline recently told FlightGlobal magazine that it was “close” to getting extended twin-engine operations certification for flights to Hawaii, one of the last hurdles Southwest needs to overcome to launch its long-awaited Hawaii service.
Southwest has announced plans to operate from Hawaii to several California airports.
The airline also plans to offer Neighbor Island service.
But the exact routes that will be offered and how frequently haven’t been discussed.
Southwest is known for its low operating costs, and competes by passing on those cost savings to passengers.
Many Hawaii customers are hoping Southwest’s entry will trigger a fare war with legacy carriers like Hawaiian and United Airlines, but industry experts aren’t convinced that will happen.
