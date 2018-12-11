Search intensifies for woman who disappeared in Colorado on Thanksgiving

WOODLAND PARK, CO (KRDO/KMGH/KCPQ/CNN) - A hunt is on for a woman missing for more than two weeks. The 29-year-old mother seemingly vanished without much of a trace.
Kelsey Berreth made a trip to a Safeway grocery store near Woodland Park, CO, on Thanksgiving Day. She hasn’t been seen since a short time later.
“She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a gray sweater, blue pants, possibly blue jeans with a brown purse and white shoes, so that’s the last description we have of her,” Woodland Park Police Commander Chris Adams said.
Three days later, Berreth's cell phone was pinged roughly 800 miles away near Gooding, ID.
“Officers were able to contact her place of employment at Doss Aviation down in Pueblo, Colorado, and were advised that they had received a text from Kelsey’s phone on the 25th of November stating that she would not be in to work the following week,” Woodland Park Chief Miles De Young said.
The matter is being treated as a missing person case, and Berreth's family is hoping for a happy ending.
“She doesn’t run off and someone knows where she’s at. Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can. We won’t quit looking,” said Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey Berreth’s mother.
“I can’t believe that she’s missing. It breaks my heart, and I just want her to come home,” said Brandon Kindle, Kelsey Berreth’s brother-in-law.
Police say Berreth's fiancé and the father of her daughter is not a suspect and is cooperating with the authorities.
"If they see her anywhere please ... please say something." Kindle said.
Anyone with information about Berreth's location is asked to contact the woodland park police department.
A Facebook page focused on finding Berreth has also been set up.
Copyright 2018 KRDO, KMGH, KCPQ and CNN. All rights reserved.