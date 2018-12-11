Pleasant weather for Festival of Lights Boat Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Hawaii Kai Towne Center kicks off Festival of Lights Boat Parade Saturday at 3:00, December 15.
If you’re decorating a boat, prepare for gusty winds.
Strong trade winds 15-20 mph will calm down as Uluwehi Young shares his music. Dayton Watanabe performs at 4:30 as winds die down to 10 mph.
Sunset at 5:42 will bring temperatures from low 80’s to low 70’s while the decorated boats become more vivid.
After a rain filled week, we will finally get a break with a much drier weekend.
