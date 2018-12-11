Local Connection: The Salvation Army and the Holiday Season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are here and you know what that means: ’Tis the season for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and bell ringers.
Every donation is so important no matter the size. In fact, one-third of the kettle donations each year come from coins!
The Salvation Army works to ensure every keiki and kupuna in need receive a gift on Christmas morning.
Angel Trees are can be found at many businesses and malls across the state including all Central Pacific Bank branches. Monetary donations for gifts for keiki can be made at all Burger King Hawaii restaurants. Your generous gifts stay in our community, funding many local programs so you know your donations are Doing The Most Good right here in Hawaii.
Why is it important to support The Salvation Army during the holidays?
The goal is to serve all of those in need – the doors of The Salvation Army are open for everyone that might need a helping hand, a meal, help finding shelter, or even a just prayer during the holidays. Last year, we served over 88,000 people in need in our islands and provided more than 616,000 meals.
So when you hear the familiar bells ringing at The Salvation Army Red Kettles and see their Angel Trees full of tags, please kokua and give back this Holiday Season.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
