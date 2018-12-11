Holloway returns home, discusses future plans after impressive UFC 231 showing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway returned home to Oahu this afternoon after defeating Brian Ortega this past Saturday night at UFC 231 to retain his UFC featherweight title.
While the undisputed champion is happy to be home, there is plenty of talk surrounding what happens next for the Waianae native.
When asked about a possible move up in weight, at UFC president Dana White’s request, Holloway reiterated that he still has a couple fights at 145 pounds that interest him.
However, he would not object to a fight that would put him in the conversation for the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot.
“I told you guys. (155) is not a problem, 170, 185, 165, whatever. Heavyweight, I don’t care. Hawaiians love lau lau and li hing mui, i love palusami, it’s all good,” he said at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.
Holloway was asked about a possible interim 155-pound title fight against Tony Ferguson after it was revealed that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hearing after what occured post-fight at UFC 229 has been delayed until the end of January.
Additionally, Holloway was asked about his level of interest of a quick turnaround for UFC 233 in Anaheim on January 26th - a card that currently doesn’t have a main event.
“We’ll see what happens. I got a team behind me. Everybody see me in the Octagon but I got a group of guys that I gotta talk to. It’s like a Knights at the Roundtable meeting. And we’ll go from there,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m just happy that I’m home, man. Long travel, long day, I just can’t wait to relax a little bit.”
