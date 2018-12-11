Hawaii’s favorite weatherman to make a cameo in upcoming Magnum P.I. episode

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cue the memes.
If you tune in to Monday’s episode of Magnum P.I. on KGMB, you might recognize a familiar face: Hawaii News Now’s very own Guy Hagi!
Magnum P.I. posted a teaser to the episode on Instagram.
“You picked a bad day to be a hero, pal,” the caption read.
No, Guy Hagi isn’t trying to be a hero. Instead, the scene features gunmen storming into a party and robbing the home and attendees. Thomas Magnum, played by Jay Hernandez, tries to outsmart the bad guys, but it backfires.
Other details of the episode have not been released.
So what happens? You’ll have to tune in to KGMB tonight at 8 p.m. to find out.
