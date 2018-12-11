Gusty trade winds and passing windward and mauka showers

The gusty trade winds will continue throughout the week as an area of high pressure sets up shop north of the island chain. This area of high pressure is acting like a fan that is on full blast and generating the steady and gusty E/NE winds. We have been tracking several bands of moisture to our north that is caught in our trade wind flow. These showers will ride over the trade winds throughout today into tonight with more passing trade wind showers due on Tuesday. Since the winds are swift, it is carrying some of this moisture beyond windward and mauka neighborhoods. The strongest of the winds are located downhill and leeward of the mountains on Maui, Lanai and Hawaii Island where there is a wind advisory until Tuesday evening. Winds have clocked in over some of the passes at 50 mph. Overall, sustained winds have been ranging between 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts.