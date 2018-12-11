Gusty trade winds and passing windward and mauka showers

The gusty trade winds will continue throughout the week as an area of high pressure sets up shop north of the island chain. This area of high pressure is acting like a fan that is on full blast and generating the steady and gusty E/NE winds. We have been tracking several bands of moisture to our north that is caught in our trade wind flow. These showers will ride over the trade winds throughout today into tonight with more passing trade wind showers due on Tuesday. Since the winds are swift, it is carrying some of this moisture beyond windward and mauka neighborhoods. The strongest of the winds are located downhill and leeward of the mountains on Maui, Lanai and Hawaii Island where there is a wind advisory until Tuesday evening. Winds have clocked in over some of the passes at 50 mph. Overall, sustained winds have been ranging between 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts.
The high will begin weakening on Friday and into the weekend, leading to calmer trades. Less trade showers are expected over the second half of the week as well. A change in the weather is expected early next week as a front approaches the islands from the northwest.
OCEAN CONDITIONS:
There is a Small Craft Advisory due to the blustery trades that are creating choppy seas across all of our channels.
The weekend warning-level swell has diminished. A long-period northwest swell arriving Tuesday will peak Wednesday, bringing surf along north and west facing shores close to advisory levels. This swell will slowly fade through the end of the work week, keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores. A new and larger north-northwest swell will likely bring advisory and possibly warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next weekend. Rough and choppy surf will persist along east facing shores for most of the week, gradually diminishing over the weekend.
Have a safe and wonderful week in Hawaii Nei. Hard to believe we are 15 days away from Christmas!
