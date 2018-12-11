Good Samaritans help save man’s life during Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Some quick thinking by Good Samaritans helped save a man’s life during Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.
Around 8 a.m., a runner collapsed and nearly died while running the marathon, a Hawaii Pacific Health provider told Hawaii News Now.
The Good Samaritans jumped into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about 6 minutes, Dr. James Ireland said. Then, police arrived and shocked him with a defibrillator.
The man eventually regained his pulse and was taken to the hospital.
Ireland said he was awake and talking as he was being transported.
It’s not known what his current condition is.
