Blustery weather continues, more surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of high pressure systems passing north of the islands will maintain breezy, and strong trade winds through most of the week. The high will begin weakening on Friday and into the weekend, leading to calmer trades. A band of clouds and showers is expected to fall apart in the next couple of days with less trade wind showers on tap for most of the second half of the week. A change in the weather is expected early next week as a front approaches the islands from the northwest.