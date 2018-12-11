Blustery weather continues, more surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of high pressure systems passing north of the islands will maintain breezy, and strong trade winds through most of the week. The high will begin weakening on Friday and into the weekend, leading to calmer trades. A band of clouds and showers is expected to fall apart in the next couple of days with less trade wind showers on tap for most of the second half of the week. A change in the weather is expected early next week as a front approaches the islands from the northwest.
The first forerunners of a new long-period northwest swell are expected to begin arriving late tonight or early Tuesday, with this swell slowly building through the remainder of the day and Tuesday night, before peaking on Wednesday. Surf is expected to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on Wednesday along exposed north and west facing shores. A smaller northwest swell is then expected on Friday, followed by a new and larger northwest swell late in the weekend into early next week
