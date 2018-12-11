Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Hawaiian Beaches

HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Hawaiian Beaches, police sources say.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on Kahakai Boulevard.
According to officials, it started as a traffic stop, which eventually led to a shooting.
Details are limited at this time, but officials said the incident involved two police officers.
No officers were injured, sources said.
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard, between Olao and Kikou streets as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
