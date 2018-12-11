Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Hawaiian Beaches

Big Island police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Hawaiian Beaches.
December 11, 2018

HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Hawaiian Beaches, police sources say.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Kahakai Boulevard.

According to officials, it started as a traffic stop, which eventually led to a shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but officials said the incident involved two police officers.

No officers were injured, sources said.

Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard, between Olao and Kikou streets as the investigation continues.

