Authorities respond to crash in Waikiki involving man in wheelchair

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded to an early-morning collision in Waikiki involving a man in a wheelchair.
Emergency Medical Services said a vehicle — apparently a motorcycle — struck the man around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues.
It's not clear, however, if the victim was in a marked crosswalk or on the sidewalk when he was hit.
EMS said the man in his 60s suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
It's not known whether drugs, alcohol or speed may be factors.
Authorities are cautioning drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel and avoid any distractions that could lead to collisions.
Statewide, there have already been 109 deaths on Hawaii roadways since January, 39 of which have been fatal crashes involving pedestrians.
The vast majority of those crashes happened on Oahu: a total of 60 deadly crashes, 26 of which pedestrians were killed.
This story may be updated.
