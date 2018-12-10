Where’s Hawaii’s priciest neighborhoods? The answer may not surprise you

The three priciest neighborhoods in Hawaii are all on Oahu.

The median home value in Diamond Head is $2 million. (Image: HICentralMLS)
By HNN Staff | December 10, 2018 at 7:58 AM HST - Updated December 10 at 8:06 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With each passing month it seems home prices in Hawaii are rising, but which neighborhoods are the most expensive?

According to newly-released census figures, Diamond Head tops the cake as the priciest neighborhood, where the median home value there is $2 million.

These numbers are based on a five-year average — from 2013 to 2017 — and only include owner-occupied homes.

The second-priciest neighborhood was Lanikai, where the median value there was $1.9 million.

Rounding out the top three priciest neighborhoods on Oahu is Waialae-Kahala area with a median value of $1.6 million.

Residents in Waialae Iki had the highest median household income in the state of around $175,000.

That’s about $100,000 higher than the state’s median household income.

