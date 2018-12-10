Wahine take down HPU, 66-51

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team won their second-straight game of the season Sunday afternoon in a 66-51 victory over Hawaii Pacific University at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Wahine (3-7) have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season/
“We started slow and without a lot of energy,” said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. “Give credit to HPU, they took it us today, especially early. But when we needed to step up and take control, we did, this is one of those games where you have to wipe away the ugly. Focus on what we did well, keep it, but away all the ugliness, and move on.”
Forward Makenna Woodfolk tallied a double-double with 20 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
Woodfolk has now scored double-digits in five straight games.
The 'Bows will be back in action on Dec. 19 for the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Hawaii will face UNLV first, followed by a game with either Florida or Utah on Dec. 21.
