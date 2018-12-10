Tagovailoa listed as early favorite for 2019 Heisman Trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After finishing in second place in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race this past weekend, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been slated as the early frontrunner for the 2019 Heisman.
Tagovailoa, a sophmore, was the odds-on to hoist the Heisman Trophy for the majority of the 2018 regular season until a subpar performance in the SEC title game against Georgia allowed Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray to enter the fray.
Here’s a look at the early 2019 Heisman odds, per Bleacher Report:
1. Tua Tagovailoa +300
2. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +450
3. Jake Fromm (Georgia) +650
4. Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) +700
5. Travis Etienne (Clemson) +775
5. D’Andre Swift (Georgia) +775
7. Sam Ehlingher (Texas) +850
8. Tate Martell (Ohip State) +1050
8. Austin Kendall (Oklahoma) +1050
8. Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) +1050
With most of his playmakers returning next season, including fellow Heisman hopeful in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Tagovailoa could very well be making another trip to the Big Apple this time next year.
