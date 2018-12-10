Physicians turned musicians perform Christmas classics at Kaiser clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Medical Notes” aren’t a collection of health-related documents, but rather a string chamber ensemble of Oahu physicians.
Eight physicians from the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group make up the ensemble, which performed classic Christmas songs at the Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Clinic earlier this week.
The physicians turned musicians played holiday favorites like “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “O Holy Night” for patients and staff.
The ensemble features three instruments: the violin, cello and viola.
Physicians Matthew Lau, Allyson Spence-Shishido, Janet Myers and Rebecca Sawai traded their stethoscopes for violin bows. Meanwhile, Aaron Choy is only the cello player of the group and Gary Yap, Diana Kim, and Chantelle Nakata each play the viola.
The Medical Notes have three upcoming performances.
They will be playing in the Honolulu Medical Office lobby on Dec. 13 at noon, the Moanalua Medical Center lobby on Dec. 20 at noon and at the Moanalua Medical Center cafeteria at 12:50 p.m.
