If Holloway stays at featherweight, Edgar wants next title shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off an impressive fourth round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) win over Brian Ortega, UFC featherweight champion doesn’t have many contenders at 1345 pounds.
The reason? He’s essentially cleaned the division of viable candidates.
Currently on a 13-fight winning streak, Holloway has defeated the likes of Cub Swanson, the aforementioned Ortega, former champion Jose Aldo (twice), Ricardo Lamas and Charles Oliveira.
The only fighter left in the division who Holloway hasn’t fought yet is Frankie Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion who Holloway has already been scheduled to fight twice.
“I feel like Holloway, it’s not that he owes me anything, but I want to get that done,” Edgar said Monday afternoon on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. "I already hit Dana up and he said we're going to talk. That title shot was mine and Max got hurt... I'm next in line and I think we should go back to that fight."
To be fair, Edgar and Holloway have been set to fight for the featherweight title on two occasions. The first time, Edgar was forced to pull out due to injury. The second time, Holloway was forced to pull out which allowed Ortega to fight Edgar back in March - a fight Edgar would go to lose.
“I gave my shot up. Maybe it wasn't;’the best idea,” Edgar said of fighting Ortega on short notice. “It didn’t go my way.”
While Edgar is hungry for a chance to step inside the Octagon to challenge Holloway, he isn’t one to talk down his opposition. In fact, he was very complimentary of the Waianae native’s performance against Ortega at UFC 231.
"It's the pressure. It's the pace he puts on. It's scary. It's a scary pace. You watch guys like that and as a fighter you're like 'damn, that's (expletive) tough to live up to,” he said. “Max seems to get better every time out. The volume he throws is impressive as hell. It was a hell of a performance.”
UFC president Dana White said after UFC 231 that he would like to see Holloway move up to lightweight (155 pounds) to avoid any more tough weight cuts, but if he elects to keep Holloway there, Edgar wants next.
“I think if Max stays, I definitely think I’m the guy at 145 to fight,” he said.
