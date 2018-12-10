Hold on to your hat, a wind advisory is posted for parts of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be a blustery start to the work week for some residents across the state.
Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the eastern end the state.
Forecasters are expecting steady northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph for Lanai, Kahoolawe, the central valley of Maui and communities downwind of the Kohala mountains on Hawaii Islands.
Localized gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some areas.
The strong winds are expected into Monday evening. The advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Monday.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution as downed tree branches could land on roads or lead to power outages.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.