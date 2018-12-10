Hilo on pace to mark second or third wettest year on record, NWS reports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an above average year for rainfall across the state, but especially on the Big Island.
Hilo has already marked its sixth wettest year on record, according to new data released by the National Weather Service.
West Hawaii Today reports that the Hilo International Airport recorded a rainfall total of 165 inches for first 11 months of 2018, which is a 43 percent increase from the average rainfall.
Hilo is on pace to have its second or third wettest year by the end of December.
Hurricane Lane dropped the most rain in August, which brought catastrophic flooding.
The storm released as much as 50 inches of rain in some spots.
