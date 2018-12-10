City prosecutor gets target letter amid widening federal public corruption probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro has received a target letter from the Department of Justice, informing him that he is under investigation in the federal public corruption probe that led to two indictments against his former top deputy Katherine Kealoha.
A similar letter, sent to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha before he was indicted, led Kealoha to take leave from his official duties.
But so far Kaneshiro and his office have not even responded to questions from Hawaii News Now about the letters or how he plans to respond.
Two other leading deputies, Chasid Sapolu and Janice Futa, have also received justice department letters, although apparently not as serious as the target letter received by Kaneshiro.
On Monday morning, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell asked for patience and said people need to let legal processes run their course.
Because Kaneshiro is an elected official, if he chooses to remain in office, he can only be removed by voters in a recall, or by the courts in an impeachment case, which would require a petition from voters.
“We’ll see how it all plays out and really at the end of the day it does rest with the courts; and in almost every case, there could be a recall and it’s not gonna come from the executive branch of the city government,” Caldwell said. “It’s gonna come from the judicial branch or the people themselves.”
Other experts say that if Kaneshiro is indicted, a judge could require he take leave from office as a condition of his pretrial release.
The federal probe into Kaneshiro apparently began when investigators learned that Katherine Kealoha allegedly convinced a judge to dismiss a speeding ticket against an electrician who was working for her.
Kaneshiro, Futa and Sapolu were called to the Grand Jury repeatedly on suspicion that they tried to cover up for Kealoha.
