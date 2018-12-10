Croatia unveils monument to late wartime leader Tudjman

Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, seen on a screen, unveils a monument to late President Franjo Tujdman in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Franjo Tujdman led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia and through the 1992-95 war but is regarded by many as a hardline nationalist. Top officials attended the ceremony in the capital Zagreb also marking the 19th anniversary of Tujdman's death. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) (AP)