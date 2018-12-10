Crews to begin extensive repaving project on Kapolei Parkway

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei drivers beware: City crews will begin extensive overnight repaving work on Kapolei Parkway Sunday night.
The work on Kapolei Parkway will stretch between Kamokila Boulevard and Kalaeloa Boulevard.
The project is expected to take 45 days; however, crews will not work from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 thanks to the holiday lane closure schedule.
Crews will be working on paving the roads Mondays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. through to 5:30 a.m. the following morning.
It’s a possibility that crews will also schedule additional work on the weekends.
The road will also close Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. so crews can adjust manhole covers and install permanent pavement markers.
Motorists should expect delays and allocate extra travel time as well as pay attention to all posted signs, or instructions from special duty police officers.
On-street parking is not allowed during construction times.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call Maui Kupono Builders LLC at 808-726-0193.
