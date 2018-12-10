City announces weeks-long, partial closure of another urban park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is shutting down parts of Aala Park for maintenance from Wednesday through mid-January.
During the weeks-long effort, crews will resurface play courts, fertilize grass, refurbish playground equipment and renovate a restroom.
The extended closure is the latest of a city park in the urban core.
The closures have been centered in parks frequented by the homeless. The city has also rolled out a new security program.
For years, Aala Park has been a haven for the homeless.
