City announces weeks-long, partial closure of another urban park
By HNN Staff | December 10, 2018 at 12:19 PM HST - Updated December 10 at 12:19 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is shutting down parts of Aala Park for maintenance from Wednesday through mid-January.

During the weeks-long effort, crews will resurface play courts, fertilize grass, refurbish playground equipment and renovate a restroom.

The extended closure is the latest of a city park in the urban core.

The closures have been centered in parks frequented by the homeless. The city has also rolled out a new security program.

For years, Aala Park has been a haven for the homeless.

