China pressures US, Canada ahead of Huawei hearing

A woman takes a copy of a newspaper near another with the headline of China outcry against U.S. on the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at a news stand in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. China has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing to protest Canada's detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei at Washington's behest and demand the U.S. cancel an order for her arrest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (AP)