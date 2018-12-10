Billabong Pipe Masters on hold pending better ocean conditions

HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large swell peaked Sunday producing dangerous and choppy surf.
Out on Oahu’s west side, the waves off of Maili Beach Park drew a bunch of surfers to the water.
While several people ventured out into the waves, others decided to simply watch all the action from shore.
The ocean was active though conditions were not favorable for a major surf contest. The Billabong Pipe Masters was called off on Sunday.
“Stormy massive conditions out there, really strong winds. We are calling it off for today. We gonna try again tomorrow," organizers said online.
They will evaluate ocean conditions and make the final call at 7:30 a.m. Monday on whether or not the competition will run.
A high surf warning will be in effect for select Hawaii shores until 6 a.m. Monday.
