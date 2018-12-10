Bellator’s Chandler, Machida join Hawaii News Now Sunrise to preview Bellator 212, 213

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is set to make her second Bellator flyweight title defense this weekend against Valerie Letourneau at the Blaisdell Arena.
But Macfarlane isn’t the only championship-caliber fighter on this weekend’s Bellator double-header as former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler will look to regain his throne against Brent Primus, who won the lightweight title in a controversial TKO victory after Chandler injured himself early in the fight.
Also fighting this weekend is former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, who is making his Bellator debut against Rafael Carvalho on Saturday.
Both Chandler and Machida joined Hawaii News Now Sunrise early Monday morning to discuss their upcoming fights and excitement in bringing MMA back to the islands.
