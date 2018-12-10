An illegal dump site the length of 13 football fields is ticking off Waianae residents

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae residents are complaining about a major illegal dump site.
Old appliances, junked cars -- and even a boat -- litter the sides of Mailiili Road in Waianae. It’s grown to be an illegal dump site that stretches the length of 13 football fields.
“This is the worst given the volume and the variety,” said environmental watchdog Carroll Cox.
Along with heavy metals, the trash includes equipment with harmful chemicals like anti-freeze, refrigerator fluid or worse.
“This could contain asbestos material," said Cox as he examines roofing material dumped at the lot.
Cox said people often dump their household goods here in the middle of the night because it doesn’t cost them anything and because its much easier than going to the city’s landfills.
Illegal dumping has been a problem at this site for years but some residents said it has recently gotten worse.
They said the property has been cleaned up several times over the past decade only to have people come back to dump their junk again.
They want the city to install video cameras to catch the dumpers in the act. Others favor harsher penalties.
“This is uncalled for. They’re dumping stuff on the road,” said longtime Waianae resident Jim Smythe.
“As soon as they take (the garbage) out, clean them out, people still bring them back in.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.