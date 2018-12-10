Alicia’s Market to reopen temporary location months after fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six months after a fire damaged Alicia’s Market, the popular Kalihi business will open a temporary location on Monday.
The full menu won’t be available, but Alicia’s Poke Express will be dishing out poke and roast beef.
In June, the popular market sustained damaged in an early morning fire that was handled as an arson investigation.
It will be located in the same building as the original site, just a couple doors down.
The eatery will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The business hopes to reopen the full market sometime next year.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.