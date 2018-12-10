After nearly 18 hours, 88-year-old man finishes Honolulu Marathon

Sadao Ito, 88, was the final finisher of the Honolulu Marathon. (Image: Honolulu Marathon/Facebook)
By Pono Suganuma | December 10, 2018 at 8:50 AM HST - Updated December 10 at 8:50 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a smile on his face, Sadao Ito crossed the finish line at the Honolulu Marathon — nearly 18 hours after he set out on the course.

He’s 88-years-old.

Ito, who’s from Japan, was this year’s final finisher in the 26.2 mile course that winds through Honolulu, Waikiki and Hawaii Kai.

Ito crossed the finish line with a time of 17:50.52.

More than 20,000 people competed in the Honolulu Marathon and battled gusty winds to reach the finish line.

