99-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran dances along as keiki sing to honor him, fellow vets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - He’s still got it.
At 99 years-old, Mickey Ganitch danced along with the music at a ceremony Thursday honoring veterans put on by the Navy Hale Keiki School.
Ganitch was one of three Pearl Harbor survivors at this year’s ceremony honoring veterans.
He was joined by 98-year-old Clarence Byal and 94-year-old Robert Fernandez.
The three men were all on different ships when Japan attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.
They were presented with wooden plaques made from the original deck of the USS Missouri and spent time visiting with students and talking story.
Ganitch even stayed to eat a spaghetti lunch with the third graders.
