Warriors edge out UH-Hilo, 82-75

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team had a fight on its hands tonight against UH-Hilo, eventually coming away with the victory 82-75 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to an Eddie Stansberry second half shooting clinic, knocking down all five three-pointers to put the ‘Bows ahead of the Vulcans down the stretch.
Stansberry had a season-high 19 points while Drew Buggs tallied 16 points. Zigmars Raimo scored 13 points, all in the first half.
UH-Hilo was led by Kupaa Harrison’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
The Warriors are now 11-0 all time against the Vulcans. Hawaii will play host to Mississippi Valley State on December 16th.
