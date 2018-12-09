Social media reacts to Holloway’s impressive win over Ortega

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a year away from the Octagon due to multiple health issues, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway made a statement against Brian ortega in a fourth round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) win at UFC 231.
Holloway’s striking and takedown defense was impressive, to say the least, leaving Ortega at a loss and unable to defend himself toward the end of the fourth round.
Going into the fourth round, Holloway predicted that the fight would end right here, right now. And he was correct.
The MMA community and fans alike took to social media to react to what was an unbelievable featherweight bout:
