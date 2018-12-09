Social media reacts to Heisman Trophy results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa may not have won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, but he was certainly a worthy finalist.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray beat out the Alabama signal-caller for college football’s biggest award, becoming he second-straight Sooner player to win the Heisman after Baker Mayfield won in 2017.
Here’s some immediate reactions to tonight’s results:
Even former teammate and last year’s winner, Mayfield, got in on the fun:
Tagovailoa congratulated Murray on the award, but seemed to be the only Crimson Tide player in good spirits after the results.
Here’s some of reactions from Alabama’s side of things:
This story will be updated.
