Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of runners stretched their legs for a quick workout in the Kalakaua Merrie Mile Saturday morning, ahead of the Honolulu Marathon.
A total of 1,751 runners completed the course, while four elite runners completed the Waikiki race in under four minutes.
Edward Cheserek of Kenya was the Merrie Mile champion with a time of 3.54.83, which is the fastest mile time ever ran in Hawaii.
The race features a gender challenge — female runners get a 26-second head start on the men and the first to cross the finish line is the champion.
Mirriam Cherop, the fastest female runner, came in third place at around 28 seconds after Cheserek.
The 46th Honolulu Marathon begins bright and early Sunday at 5 a.m. and is expected to draw tens of thousands of runners.
