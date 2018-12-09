Runner logs second fastest race time ever in annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of runners took to the streets Sunday to race in the annual 26.2-mile Honolulu Marathon and participants logged some impressive times.
Titus Ekiru was crowned the champion and finished the marathon in just 2:09.01, which is the second fastest time ever ran in the Honolulu race.
Leading the women racers was Vivian Jerono Kiplagat, who crossed the finish line in 11th place with a time of 2:36.22.
The course first winds through Downtown Honolulu, continues through Waikiki to east Honolulu and then wraps back around, ending at Kapiolani Park.
Donnie Cabral was the first American to cross the finish line and he came in fifth place with a time of 2:19.16. This was his first marathon and he says Honolulu is “a great spot to come for a debut.”
Cabral, who’s from Connecticut, says preparing for a marathon is different from other sports, where athletes get really hyped up before competing.
Instead, Cabral says, “You really gotta be zen before you go into it. I tried to stay light with thoughts, stay light joking around with people.”
The Honolulu Marathon also welcomes wheel chair athletes and those looking to complete a shorter milestone run in a 10K race.
Claiming the winning race time in the wheel chair race was Masazumi Soejima with a time of 1:39.12.
The first place winner of the 10K run is Hilo resident Evan DeHart with at time of 33:41, which is a pace of 5:26.
Some 27,000 people from all over the world signed up for the marathon, which is the fourth-largest in the United States.
Nick and Wendy Cresswell traveled from New Zealand to celebrate Nick’s 50th birthday and their 25th wedding anniversary; and they decided to lace up their running shoes and join in on the 10K run fun.
“This is our Hawaii 5-0 holiday,” Nick said.
The couple regularly runs half-marathon’s back home and decided to race in the 10K run, which they say is really well organized.
“People [are] very friendly, everyone’s talking to each other. It’s a really nice environment,” Wendy said.
Meanwhile, ahead of the race, marathon and city officials worked to make sure the event was both enjoyable and safe for participants.
Marathon officials report there were no major safety threats, only minor health-related transports and no traffic-related incidents.
For those who are thinking of maybe giving a running a marathon a try, Cabral says you just have to go for it.
“There’s no reason that anyone who’s just beginning to think you have no potential,” Cabral said. “You never know until you really go for it and try it out.”
