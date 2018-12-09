Rock legends Guns N' Roses to thrill fans in first Hawaii performance

Axl Rose (center), Slash (third from right) and the rest of the legendary rock band Guns N' Roses perform at a show in Norway in 2018.
By HNN Staff | December 8, 2018 at 5:47 PM HST - Updated December 8 at 5:47 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Guns N' Roses, the legends of classic rock best known for the hits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine,' will take the stage Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

This the first time the band will perform in Hawaii, as a part of its Not in This Lifetime Tour.

Guns N' Roses follows the Eagles concert on Friday night and the back-to-back concerts are highly-anticipated — and are expected to generate a fair amount of traffic.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Aloha Stadium will have limited parking, and there will also be a number of offsite parking lots available.

Concertgoers are also being urged to bring refillable beverage containers rather than single-use plastic bottles.

