PHOTOS: Thousands of runners cross the Honolulu Marathon finish line, despite gusty winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The morning was sunny yet windy as runners laced up their shoes and competed in the 2018 Honolulu Marathon Sunday.
Some 27,000 people from all over the world signed up for the marathon, which is the fourth-largest in the United States.
The course first winds through Downtown Honolulu, continues through Waikiki to east Honolulu and then wraps back around, ending at Kapiolani Park.
Runners battled gusty winds along the course to reach the line.
