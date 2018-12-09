Local businessman donates 75 Christmas trees for families in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local businessman partnered with a non-profit to offer holiday cheer to families in need.
Philanthropist Bruce Bucky of Hildgund Jewelers and the Carl & Hildgund Bucky Foundation donated 75 Christmas trees to those who otherwise couldn’t afford one.
“The bottom line is – maybe it is kind of selfish – I want to make people happy, but at the same time it makes me happy,” Bucky said. “At this time of year especially, I am blessed to be able to make a difference.”
The trees were distributed Saturday by Habilitat at Central Middle School and families could pick out their perfect tree.
“It means a lot," said Christy Kaahanui, who picked out a tree with her son. “It lightens up or brightens up the holiday season anyway.”
Keiki made Christmas crafts and transformed left over pieces of the tree trunks and branches into snowmen and other festive arrangements.
This is the 12th year that Bucky has made Christmas a bit brighter time for less fortunate families on Oahu.
