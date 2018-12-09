Kyler Murray wins Heisman Trophy; Tagovailoa finishes in 2nd place

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.
Murray won college football’s most prestigious individual award this afternoon in New York City, edging out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins for first place.
“This is something that I’ve dreamed of my whole life. I felt like a lot of hard work has been put in this, but I’m not here if not for my coaches, my teammates, my family. It hasn’t sunken in yet, but this is crazy," Murray said.
Murray is the second-straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the award after Baker Mayfield hoisted the trophy a year ago.
While Tagovailoa didn’t win the Heisman, he did win the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards earlier this week.
Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley praised Tagovailoa following the announcement after being asked how confident he is that the Crimson Tide signal-caller will be back in New York City next season.
“Very confident,” Riley said. “He’s a tremendous talent, an even better dude off the field. I’m glad I got to meet him. I’m thankful I got to be around him and I’m pretty positive that he will be back.”
As for his quarterback, Riley couldn’t be more proud of Murray, who he thinks showed his merit as Heisman finalist at the most critical times this season, especially against Texas.
“I would say the fourth quarter against Texas in the Red River game, the game we didn’t win," he said. "The way he brought us back, what he did in that tough moment to bring us back was pretty remarkable.”
