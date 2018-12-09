Holloway defeats Ortega via 4th round TKO at UFC 231

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - And still.
UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defeated Brian Ortega via fourth round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) tonight in the main event of UFC 231 in Toronto.
The Waianae native defended his title for the first time since defeating Jose Aldo last December and has now won 13-straight fights - the longest current-winning streak in the UFC.
Holloway’s pressure was the difference maker in the fight, keeping Ortega moving backward and unable to secure a takedown and utilize his jiu-jitsu.
Holloway’s striking and pace over four rounds proved to much for Ortega, who struggled to defend himself as the fourth round came to a close.
In fact, Holloway was so confident going into the fourth round that he looked over at the commentator’s table and declared that the fight will end over the next five minutes of action.
With the win, Holloway continues his reign as the promotion’s 145-pound king.
