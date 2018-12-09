His Heisman campaign may be over, but Tagovailoa’s football season is not

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa’s Saturday night in New York City didn’t go as well as he (or his fans in Hawaii) had hoped.
Still, he received a tremendous amount of support. Tua’s 1,871 points were the most ever received by a Heisman runner-up, and he did receive the fan vote.
But, Heisman or no Heisman, there were some positives tonight.
First off? Tua’s ankle. The scooter he used to roll into Friday’s press conference was gone, as was the boot he was wearing.
Then, there was the love. Students and fellow alumni watched the ceremony at St. Louis School, and their support was felt all the way out here in New York.
“I remember when I was watching, and how many people were there to support Marcus… That’s a blessing, too,” said Tagovailoa, in a press conference before the winner was announced.
Tua says that he also got to chat with multiple former Heisman winners; people he looked up to, like Eddie George and Doug Flutie.
And of course, we’d be remiss not to mention how sharp he looked tonight. The lei came from his family; the suit and tie?
“We had some help,” said one of the University of Alabama sports media officials who accompanied Tagovailoa to New York.
And while his fans may be disappointed, Tua says he won’t dwell on it. After all, winning the Heisman Trophy was never his main goal.
“My success is because of my team’s success,” says Tagovailoa. “Because of what my teammates have been doing, the guys that are surrounding me. If we win another national championship, then I can say we did pretty good.
And again, Tua’s season isn’t over yet. He will have a chance for redemption three weeks from Saturday night, when Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners take on Alabama in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.
