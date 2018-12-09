High surf warning, advisories issued for yet another big north-northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yet another monster swell is headed for the north and west shores of most of the Hawaiian islands.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai and the north shores of Oahu and Maui until 6 a.m. Monday.
The swell is coming from a more northerly direction than the two previous swells, with a high surf advisory posted for the west shores of Oahu, along with the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, also until 6 a.m. Monday.
Surf along shores in the warning area is expected to build to 20 to 30 feet Saturday night and hold through Sunday. Waves on Oahu’s west shores will rise to 12 to 16 feet through Sunday.
Waves in the warning area will occasionally sweep across beaches with strong breaking waves and strong rip currents. Breaking waves may also impact north-facing harbors, including Kahului Harbor.
Waves along east-facing shores under the advisory will rise to 5 to 8 feet by Sunday, then rise further to 6 to 10 feet Sunday night.
