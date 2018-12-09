By-the-numbers: How Heisman voters chose Kyler Murray over Tua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite winning multiple collegiate player-of-the-year awards, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Heisman campaign turned out to be less competitive than his Hawaii fans had hoped.
The Heisman Trophy Trust and Deloitte, the auditing firm that tabulates the votes, releases detailed information regarding the Heisman Trophy voting process every year.
Winner Kyler Murray, the Oklahoma quarterback, received 2,167 total points to Tagovailoa’s 1,871 total points. Tua’s point total was the highest ever received by the runner-up.
Third-place finisher Dwayne Haskins earned 783 points.
Murray was awarded 517 of the first-place votes, which are worth three points to the overall total, to Tagovailoa’s 299 first-place votes. Tagovailoa had the highest number of second-place votes, which are worth two points, with 431.
Worth noting: McKenzie Milton, the former Mililani quarterback who has an undefeated record at the University of Central Florida, finished in sixth-place in the Heisman voting. The finalists, along with West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, finished ahead of Milton.
The Heisman Trophy Trust breaks up the voting into six regions: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, Southwest, Midwest and Far West. Murray won every region except for the South, which Tagovailoa won by a 375-356 margin.
Murray’s largest regional margin-of-victory, predictably, was the Southwest, which he won by 92 points.
Tua Tagovailoa was easily the highest vote-earner amongst votes cast before and during the Big-12 and SEC games, earning 630 of the 1,223 ballots — more than half of those cast in that time frame.
Where he suffered, obviously, was in the votes cast after the SEC Championship game was finished: Murray outearned Tagovailoa 2,167 to 1,871 in votes cast after the game had ended.
Somehow, roughly 10% of the ballots that were cast did not list Tagovailoa as one of the top-three players in college football.
