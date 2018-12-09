Blood Bank seeks donors to give the ‘gift of life’ during holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the holiday season and cheer, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is hoping people will give the “ultimate gift.”
BBH’s December Ultimate Gift campaign took to the community Saturday to host a blood drive at the Waikele Center.
Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, BBH president and CEO, implores people to sign up to donate blood and "to give the gift of life to those in critical need.”
Dustin Guillermo stopped by the blood drive and says donating blood “gives the recipient another birthday, another day at the park, another morning to watch the sunrise.”
“Donating blood just makes a difference in more than just one life, more than three lives. It’s just endless," he added.
Guillermo and other donors relaxed in one of three air-conditioned buses and afterward enjoyed live entertainment, a visit from Santa and plenty of giveaways.
As an extra incentive, all those who donate blood during the month of December are entered to win the Ultimate Gift sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes include a 3-day, 2-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Kauai along with airfare and a car rental for two.
