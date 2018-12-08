Yemen's warring parties meet for 3rd day of talks in Sweden

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file, photo, Umm Mizrah, a 25-year-old Yemeni woman, holds her son Mizrah on a scale in Al-Sadaqa Hospital in the southern Yemen city of Aden in this Feb. 13, 2018 photo. Envoys from Yemen’s warring parties are headed to Sweden for another round of peace talks to stop the three-year-old war, but with few incentives to compromise, expectations are low for little more than improving a faltering de-escalation. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (AP)