Tagovailoa: Heisman would be ‘a legacy thing’ for family and Hawaii

The torch was lit long ago, by all the great players from Hawaii. But Tua was especially inspired by mentor Marcus Mariota, Hawaii’s first Heisman winner, and is proud of the success of quarterbacks like UCF’s McKenzie Milton, and Jordan Taamu, from Ole Miss. “I definitely think there’s something in the water with our skill players,” says Tagovailoa. “In Hawaii, we’re normally seen as big, stout guys. Now people can see we have skill players as well.”