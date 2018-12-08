The story of the attack on Pearl Harbor ... told by photos taken on that infamous day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The attack on Pearl Harbor dealt the United States a historic blow.
It started at 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, and continued for two hours and 20 minutes.
When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and America was thrown into war.
Photos of that day show the breadth of the loss. Warships in ruins. The water — slick with oil — on fire. And so many casualties.
On Friday, some 1,500 people gathered at Pearl Harbor to mark the 77th anniversary of the attack. And speaker after speaker had this message for the 40 or so Pearl Harbor survivors in the crowd: We will never forget.
“For so long as there is a United States of America, a flag will fly over the USS Arizona Memorial and the National Park Service will continue to tell your story,” said Jacqueline Ashwell, superintendent of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. “Your unconquerable spirits will live forever.”
