Smoky Ala Moana Center blaze ruins $5M in high-end goods
A blaze at a high-end store at Ala Moana damaged at least $5 million in merchandise and store fixtures. (Vorsino, Mary)
By HNN Staff | December 7, 2018 at 5:11 PM HST - Updated December 7 at 5:24 PM
The blaze was caused by a malfunctioning light.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small but smoky fire Friday at a luxury goods store at Ala Moana Center ruined at least $5 million in merchandise and other in-store items, Honolulu firefighters said.

The blaze, reported midday, started in a back room at Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury goods brand.

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning florescent light.

The flames were quickly extinguished but produced a lot of smoke.

Two security guards were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined transport to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Prices for dresses at Bottega Veneta top $4,500, and some purses are $10,000 or more.

The store, on the first floor at Ala Moana, is closed until further notice.

In addition to the destroyed merchandise, the fire caused about $2,000 in damage to the structure.

