Smoky Ala Moana Center blaze ruins $5M in high-end goods

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small but smoky fire Friday at a luxury goods store at Ala Moana Center ruined at least $5 million in merchandise and other in-store items, Honolulu firefighters said.
The blaze, reported midday, started in a back room at Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury goods brand.
A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning florescent light.
The flames were quickly extinguished but produced a lot of smoke.
Two security guards were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined transport to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Prices for dresses at Bottega Veneta top $4,500, and some purses are $10,000 or more.
The store, on the first floor at Ala Moana, is closed until further notice.
In addition to the destroyed merchandise, the fire caused about $2,000 in damage to the structure.
