Police arrest Kealakehe High School student for harassment following lockdown
Big Island police arrested a high school student Friday, following a lockdown. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 7, 2018 at 5:04 PM HST - Updated December 7 at 5:07 PM

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kealakehe High School was on lockdown Friday morning, following a report of possible weapons incident on campus.

Kona patrol officers searched the campus around 9:00 a.m. and determined that no one was in possession of any weapons.

Investigators say the incident involved a student who allegedly made comments about bombs during a confrontation with other students.

Police arrested the 15-year-old male student for harassment.

The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

