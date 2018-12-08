Police arrest Kealakehe High School student for harassment following lockdown

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kealakehe High School was on lockdown Friday morning, following a report of possible weapons incident on campus.
Kona patrol officers searched the campus around 9:00 a.m. and determined that no one was in possession of any weapons.
Investigators say the incident involved a student who allegedly made comments about bombs during a confrontation with other students.
Police arrested the 15-year-old male student for harassment.
The incident remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.