Passing showers and breezy trade winds this weekend

We are tracking a weak front as we head into the weekend that will initially impact the western end of the state and then slide towards the east. Primarily it will bring windward and mauka showers with a few rain cells drifting towards leeward neighborhoods. Behind the front, an area of high pressure builds in and this will set up shop for gusty trade winds. These winds will be strongest over the channels and passes of Lanai and parts of Maui. The Kohala mountains will likely see close to advisory level winds.