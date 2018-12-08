560 nautical miles and counting: Hikianalia to return home next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hikianalia is sailing home for the holidays.
The sister ship to Hokulea is slated to arrive at the Marine Education and Training Center at Sand Island on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
As of Friday morning, Hikianalia is about 560 nautical miles away from Oahu and is sailing at a speed of 3.8 knots.
Co-captains Kaniela Lyman-Mersereau and Jason Patterson are leading Hikianalia home alongside lead navigator Haunani Kane.
The crew is crossing 2,300 nautical miles of Pacific Ocean to reach Hawaii, after casting off from San Diego two weeks ago.
This fourth and final leg will conclude the Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage, which stopped in cities like San Francisco and Redondo Beach.
Hikianalia’s voyage to California is an extension of the Malama Honua campaign, which seeks to inspire people to foster a world where the environment and cultures can thrive.
